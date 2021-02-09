CMAT 2021: Admit Cards to be Released Soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, Exam on February 22, 27; Check Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 soon on the official website https://cmat.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 22 and February 27. On the basis of CMAT 2021 results, participating institutions shortlist candidates for admissions into institutions. CMAT 2021 candidates can download the admit card once it is available on the website by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on Login for CMAT 2021

Step 3: A new page will open. Fill in the details such as application number, password and the security pin

Step 4: Click on Sign In to access your account

Step 5: Download your CMAT 2021 admit card

Step 6: Take a print out of the admit card and keep it safely for future reference

You can also visit the direct link here to access your CMAT 2021 candidate account and download the admit card.

The application process of CMAT 2021 was recently closed. As per the notification available on the website, online payment window was extended till Saturday, February 6. NTA will notify about specific instructions for the test day when the admit card would be released. The details such as examination centre and other guidelines will be provided on the CMAT 2021 admit card.

Candidates will be answering questions from topics like General Awareness, Language Comprehension, Quantitative Technique and Logical Reasoning. The computer-based online test will for three hours.

Institutions approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) accept the score of CMAT for the admission of students. Results of the CMAT 2021 are expected to be declared on March 27, 2021. Candidates can use the mock tests available on the website to practice before the examination.