CMAT 2021: Application correction window extended till 7 March; visit cmat.nta.nic.in to make changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again opened the application correction window for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 on its official site. Candidates, who are going to appear for the admission test, are advised to visit the official site cmat.nta.nic.in and make the necessary changes in their application forms.

According to a report by NDTV, this is the second time the officials have opened the correction window. Previously, the candidates set to appear in the national level entrance exam were allowed to correct their applications till 1 March.

The online application window was opened by the authority on 12 February. As CMAT 2021 scores are accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges, qualifying candidates can seek admission in various management courses.

The report added that applicants will have to attempt questions from Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, Quantitative Technique and General Awareness. There is also an optional section on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Follow these steps to correct the forms:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for CMAT 2021 Application Form Correction on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registered credentials to log in

Step 5: Now edit the application form as necessary

Step 6: Save the changes made

Step 7: Download or take a printout of the confirmation message

Candidates can access the sign-in page for CMAT 2021 directly by clicking here.

According to a report on Jagran Josh, candidates will be able to amend their applications till 5 pm on 7 March. Changes in the academic details, photograph and signature are accepted by the examination body.

