CMAT 2021 admit card to be released soon at cmat.nta.nic.in; check steps to download

The admit card of the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2021 is expected to be released soon by the The National Testing Agency (NTA).

As per the notification released by NTA, admit cards are going to be released on Wednesday, 24 March. CMAT 2021 candidates can visit the official website of CMAT NTA https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ to view and download their admit cards.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://cmat.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage you will find the option of downloading your admit card. Click on this

Step 3: Enter your credentials and the security key in order to access your account

Step 4: Click on the admit card to view it

Step 5: Download your CMAT 2021 admit card

Step 6: Take a print out of the admit card and keep it safely for future reference

According to the official notification released on Monday, 22 March, CMAT 2021 will be conducted on Wednesday, 31 March, in two shifts. Timing of the first shift is from 9 am to 12 pm while the second shift is going to be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Moreover, 30 minutes of extra time will be allotted to the candidates who have opted for the paper 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship.'

In the CMAT 2021 question paper, a total of 100 questions will be asked with a weightage of 400 marks. These questions will be from four sections namely Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. If the candidate has also opted for the Innovation and Entrepreneurship section, then they will be answering a total of 125 questions for 500 marks.

