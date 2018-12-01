UP CM Yogi talks of building walls of hatred in Telangana: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of coming to Telangana and talking of building walls of hatred through his speeches. While addressing a gathering in Hyderabad's Malakpet, he said, "In Yogi's constituency, every year 150 children die of encephalitis. In Gorakhpur's hospitals there are no medicines and so the children are dying but Yogi does not care about that, he comes here and talks of building walls of hatred."