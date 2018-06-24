CM Yogi takes 'Swachhta' pledge during cleanliness drive in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday began cleanliness drive in Lucknow. While addressing the gathering he pledged to make the country clean and said that he will start the initiative from his surroundings. "I will devote 100 hours every year, that is two hours per day, to make the pledge of cleanliness come true", said CM Yogi. He also said that it was Mahatma Gandhi's dream of free and clean India and now it is our responsibility to make his dream come true.