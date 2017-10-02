CM Yogi praises Mahatma Gandhi's contribution in India's Freedom Struggle, discusses importance of 'Swachh Bharat'

On the occasion of 148th birth anniversary of the father of nation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute in to Mahatma Gandhi in Lucknow on Monday. He also attended the marathon organised on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti along with Governor Ram Naik. Speaking at the event, CM Yogi praised Mahatma Gandhi and his prominent actions in India's Freedom Struggle. He also discussed the importance of 'Swachh Bharat'.