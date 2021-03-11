CM Yogi to Participate in 'Amrit Mahotsav' Events at Kakori Martyr Memorial in Lucknow

Programmes and activities related to the âAzadi Ka Amrit Mahotsavâ will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to mark the beginning of nationwide celebrations related to the 75th anniversary of the nation's independence. In the state, initial events will be organised at four places associated with freedom struggle in the state - Kakori Shaheed Smarak (Lucknow), Shaheed Smarak and Freedom Struggle Museum (Meerut), Shaheed Smarak (Ballia) and Fort of Jhansi and Amrit Mahotsav in Pandit Deen Dayal Auditorium (Jhansi). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in inagural events at Kakori.

A government spokesperson said a 7,500-m 'Independence Cycle Rally' by 75 cyclists will reach selected sites (martyr memorials) at 9.45am as part of the celebrations. After this, a wreath-laying ceremony for martyrs will be held. The event will be inaugurated with the release of 75 Tricolor balloons along with the national anthem tune being played by the police band. Besides, poetry recitation on nationalism, street theatre and dance drama based on freedom struggle and folk songs of patriotism will be organised.

The spokesperson said that programmes will be held based on Dandi March and Chauri-Chaura incident in coordination with the state Information and Public Relations Department and Union Ministry of Information, Press Information Bureau and UP State Archives at the main venue from 9am to 5pm.

An exhibition based on major events of the 1971 War and Kargil War will be also held. In addition, seminars and essay competitions on topics related to the freedom struggle will be organised in schools of basic and secondary education and colleges and universities of higher education.

The âAzadi Ka Amrit Mahotsavâ is a series of events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, which will be celebrated as a mass festival.