Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Kalkaji Mandir in the national capital on Thursday. Kalkaji Mandir is amongst the oldest and most revered ancient temples of India. It is also called 'Jayanti Peetha' or 'Manokamna Siddha Peetha'. It is the holy shrine where one gets the blessing of Maan Kalika Devi for the fulfillment of one's desires.