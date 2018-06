Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday. Maurya recently underwent a successful surgery for the removal of a lesion in the brain at the hospital. The Deputy CM was brought to Delhi from Lucknow and was admitted to AIIMS on June 1 after he suffered a seizure and an internal bleeding in the brain.