Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished Holi to all the citizens of the state. He participated in Holi celebration event at Gorakhpur's Ghantaghar. Speaking to media he said, "There is a tradition of festivals in India. These traditions have always inspired us to fight for truth and justice." The festival of Holi marks the triumph of good over evil. It also proclaims the arrival of the spring season.