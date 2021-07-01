CM Yogi Dials Akhilesh Yadav on His 48th Birthday Today, SP Workers Organise blood Donation Camp

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dialled former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday as the latter turned 48. Yadav had also offered his best wishes to Adityanath on his birthday last month.

He also put out a tweet for Yadav, saying, “I pray to Lord Ram for your best health and long life.”

The SP workers are celebrating the occasion across the state by cutting a cake and performing puja for the well-being of their party president. Some have even organised bhanadara (charity feast) and distributing food to the poor. Some SP workers distributed masks and sanitisers to mark the occasion.

The Samajwadi Party workers in Varanasi organised a blood donation camp in Shivpur area. The camp was inaugurated by Anand Mohan ‘Guddu’ and the party workers donated around 100 units of the blood. “We want to help those needing blood in such difficult times of the corona pandemic. This is the best way to celebrate the birthday of our party chief,” said Anand Mohan.

Meanwhile, on his birthday, which also happens to be the National Doctors’ Day, Yadav tweeted and targeted the BJP once again. “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on National Doctors Day! In the Corona period, when the BJP government has failed miserably, doctors have come forward and taken the lead, it is the responsibility of the government to give them all-round security. Doctor is another name for the hope of life,” he tweeted.

Yadav is the former chief minister of the state and son of SP founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Born on July 1, 1973 in Saifai village of Etawah district, Akhilesh completed his schooling from Military School Dholpur and then went on to complete his master’s degree environmental engineering from University of Sydney, Australia.

He started his political career in 2000 by winning the Lok Sabha bypoll from Kannauj. In 2004 and 2009 also, Akhilesh won Lok Sabha Polls. In 2009 Akhilesh was the star campaigner of Samajwadi Party when he took out a Rath Yatra across state, this was the time when Samajwadi Party won a whopping 225 seats in the UP Assembly and formed a full majority government. Post this, Akhilesh became the Chief Minister of the state while he was just 38 years old.

