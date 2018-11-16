CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates UP Defence Expo-2018

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the UP Defence Expo-2018 in Kanpur on Friday. The inauguration came in line with the UP Investors' Summit which took place on February 21-22 wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Defence Corridor. After inaugurating the event, CM Yogi said, "The Defence corridor can play a very important role in fulfilling PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative. A big amount of defence expenditure goes in the import of defence products. If the money will be invested in India then its benefit will be given for generating employment and for development of the state."