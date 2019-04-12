CM Yogi Adityanath hits at Congress over Ram Setu

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath addressed a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur. While addressing the gathering, he spoke about Ram Setu and hit at the Congress party. CM Yogi said, "There are people who gives affidavit in the Supreme Court that Lord Rama has no existence in this country. India's nationalism cannot get a bigger challenge than this when someone denies the existence of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna. In India's culture, Lord Rama is the foundation of unity and integrity. He is the foundation of India's broad belief. He has significance from Ayodhya to South India to Ram Setu." He further said, "But those who denies the existence of Lord Rama are actually hitting at India's integrity and unity. We should ask the leaders of the Congress party that from 2004 to 2014 when Congress was the ruling party, they did the job to break the Ram Setu. They presented the affidavit to SC that Lord Rama has no existence and hence, Ram Setu has no value."