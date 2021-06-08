CM Uddhav in Delhi to Meet PM Modi Over Maratha Reservation: His Schedule in Detail

Arrived in Delhi at 7am, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am on Tuesday to apparently discuss the Maratha reservation issue. According to the schedule, the CM will reach Maharashtra Sadan around 9:45 am, following which he will meet the prime minister and then head back to Mumbai.

A report in ANI stated that Thackeray had last month written to PM Modi to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) to enable them to claim the reservation in education and public employment at least to 12 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

Thackeray’s visit to the national capital comes after Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana said in its editorial on May 31 that the battle for Maratha reservation will be fought in Delhi. It said it becomes necessary to knock on the doors of Delhi on the issue of the Maratha reservation. The editorial referring to the Supreme Court’s observation and said only the central government has the right to make such law regarding the reservation.

Weeks after the apex court struck down the the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) reservation given to the Maratha community, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government issued an order on May 31, stating that eligible candidates from the Maratha community could avail benefits under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota. The EWS quota is open to all those not covered by any other quota and whose family annual income is below Rs 8 lakh.

Maratha outfits have been protesting to push for the reservation. Maratha Kranti Morcha staged an agitation in Beed on Saturday under the leadership of Vinayak Mete, the chief of Shiv Sangram party, which is a BJP ally.

Maratha leader and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was also supposed to attend a function at Raigad fort on the occasion of coronation day anniversary of the Maratha warrior king last week.

