Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat cast his vote in Dehradun on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb also cast his vote in Tripura's Agartala. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal was also seen casting his vote in Assam's Dibrugarh. Polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway the country. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases in India.