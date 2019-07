Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister of the state Nitinbhai Patel also offered his prayers on occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra. Devotees in large number have gathered in Odisha's coastal city to celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra. Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the oldest public processions in a chariot, celebrated in India.