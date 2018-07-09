CM Rawat cancels holidays of officers citing heavy rains

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarkhand. Chief Minister of the state, Trivendra Singh Rawat while briefing media talked about the arrangement made by the state government to deal with the difficult situation. He said, "Heavy rain alert has been issued for the next few days. Holidays of all the officers have been cancelled and they have been asked to stay in their respective areas so that response time can be reduced in case of an emergency".