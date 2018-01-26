CM Raman Singh joins Republic Day celebrations in Bastar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Friday joined the celebrations of 69th Republic Day in Bastar. Entire nation is cherishing the spirit of 'Republic of India' today. Tableaus showcasing cultures of different states, various ministries and paramilitary forces passed through the iconic Rajpath as hundreds looked on during the 2018 Republic Day celebrations. Visiting leaders of 10 ASEAN nations and other political personalities witnessed the national-level celebrations. An all-women contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) also left the audiences awestruck when they displayed stunts.