CM Raman Singh hails contribution of women Parliamentarians in breaking social malpractices

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh attended the Mahila Sansad and Mahila Sashaktikaran National Workshop ahead of International Women's Day in Raipur on Monday. He said that the organisation of Mahila Sansad is a commendable step towards empowering women Parliamentarians. He also said that this step also removes gender-ratio. He added that the women Parliamentarians have broken social malpractices and the rights of women given in the Constitution of India cannot be taken away from them.