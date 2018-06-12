CM Raje receives 'Person of the Year' award

Principal Secretary of Information Technology, Akhil Arora handed over the 'Person of the Year' award trophy to the Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at her residence in Jaipur. CM Raje was honored with this national level award in the BW Business World Fourth Digital India summit organised in Delhi. Rajasthan Industry Minister Rajpal Singh received this award on behalf of the Chief Minister. Award was given to CM Raje for significant work in the field of Information and Technology and implementation of E-Governance and innovations in the state. Total of 10 awards in Information Technology sector including Best State for IT infrastructure award was bagged by Rajasthan.Rajasthan is honored for successful implementation of Abhay command centre, Bhamashah scheme, Women Security App, Electronic Health Record, I-Start, Rajasthan Sampark, CM Helpline, Rajkaj, Rajasthan Payment Platform and E-Mitra Project for the benefit of the citizens.