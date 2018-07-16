CM Raje inaugurates Dolls Museum

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje recently inaugurated Savita Ranjeet Singh Bhandari Dolls Museum in the premises of Seth Anandi Lal Poddar Institute of Deaf Dumb and Blind at Jaipur. She also observed various galleries of the museum. More than 700 dolls from 40 countries and from different states of India have been showcased in this museum. Through this you could get a glimpse of world art, culture, sports and attire of children. On this occasion addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Raje said that, "Government in collaboration with International NGO is taking initiative to prepare proposal to establish first of its kind deaf and dumb university in Rajasthan. She urged that if local people, Bhamashahs and experts come forward then the dream of establishing this university under public private partnership can be realized soon. CM also praised the beautiful dance performances by the students of the Institute on this occasion.