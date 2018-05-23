CM Raje gets Person of the Year award for IT initiatives

In BW Business World Fourth Digital India summit organised in Delhi, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje was honored with the national level 'Person of the Year' award. Rajasthan Industry Minister Rajpal Singh received this award on behalf of the Chief Minister. Award was given to CM Raje for significant work in the field of Information and Technology and implementation of E-Governance and innovations in the state.

Total of 9 awards in Information Technology sector including Best State for IT infrastructure award was bagged by Rajasthan. Rajasthan is honored for successful implementation of Abhay Raj Surakhsa, Bhamashah Health insurance scheme, H.E.R, Block chain, I-Start, Bhamashah, Rajasthan Sampark CM Helpline, Rajkaj, Rajasthan Payment Platform and E-Mitra Project for the benefit of the citizens.