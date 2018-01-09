CM Raje assures support to small industries, calls MSME backbone of economy

Four day long India Industrial Fairs-2018 was recently organised at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura. Delegates from various micro and small scale industries participated in the fair. In the programme, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) are the backbone of the economy. She also said that by promoting them the economy of the country can be empowered. The chief minister on the occasion also took stock of kiosks established by various industries and held discussions with the entrepreneurs.