Jharkhand Government will recommend the Government of India for National Fair status 'Shravani Mela'. The proposal was approved today in the state cabinet. 'Shravani Mela' begins every year in the Hindu month of Saavan from July to August. The month-long holy festival is celebrated throughout 'Saavan' at famous Baba Baidyanath Temple (also known as Bol-Bam) in Jharkhand's Deoghar.