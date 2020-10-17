CM Pramod Sawant invites US business fraternity to invest in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 17 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday launched the Goa Chapter of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) which aims to synergize business activities from the United States thereby boosting the state economy.

Speaking at the occasion Chief Minister Sawant expressed that Goa has a lot of potential to bring in various business activities and invited the business fraternity from the US to engage in the industrial sector of the state.

Chief Minister Sawant said that the state has a conducive environment and infrastructure to have industrial engagement from outside the state and overseas. He expressed his happiness as the IACC has started its chapter in the state thereby facilitating business activities from the US.

Purnachandra Rao, national president of the IACC, said that the Goa chapter of IACC will play a significant role in boosting industrial activities in the state.

Naushad Panjwani, regional president of the IACC, opined that the IACC will be instrumental in exploring the economic potential of Goa and its growth.

Indo-American Chamber of Commerce is the apex bilateral Chamber synergizing India-US economic engagement. (ANI)