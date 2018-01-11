UP CM pays homage to late revolutionary Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to revolutionary and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Lucknow on his death anniversary on Thursday. The CM remembered the second Prime Minister and said that he is an idol of honesty, simplicity and truth who has left his everlasting imprints on the nation. After paying homage to the leader, the CM also said that though Shastri's period as the country's Prime Minister was brief, it was memorable as he has left his mark on the people. Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of independent India. He took oath after the sudden demise of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister. He popularised the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', recognising the need for self-sustenance and self-reliance as the pillars to build a strong nation. He was a man of exceptional will power.