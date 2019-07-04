CM Patnaik visits Jagannath Temple

Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations have begun in Odisha's Puri on Thursday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik offered prayers at Jagannath Temple. On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished everyone on the occasion. Large number of devotees has gathered in Puri to witness the yatra. Security personnel are deployed for the cowed management. Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the oldest public processions in a chariot, celebrated in India.