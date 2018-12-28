CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates winners of 'India Skills 2018' in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated the winners of India Skills 2018 in Bhubaneswar. The state has won a total of 19 medals which include four gold, nine silver and six bronze at the national level skills competition. Odisha Skill Development Authority has organised skill competitions at the state level. The winners have won in various fields like technology, professionalism etc. After congratulating the winners for excelling in various fields and bringing laurels to the state, CM Patnaik said, "Technical and vocational training has been at the forefront of our approach for sustainable economic planning of our state. This focused approach has made Odisha a leader in skill training in the country and 'Skilled in Odisha' is fast emerging as a global brand. He also highlighted that recently the Make in Odisha has received Rs 4.2 lakh crore with potential of creating employment for 6 lakh persons.