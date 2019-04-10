CM Naidu slams I-T Dept, PM Modi for 'one-sided' raids on TDP leaders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday slammed the Income Tax Department for executing what he said was 'one-sided' raids on the leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during the election season. Naidu also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he accused the latter of demolishing democracy. "I'm asking I-T dept who're you to do 1 sided raids, on TDP. Once elections are announced, it's a level playing field; you've to treat everybody equal. Otherwise, it's unjustified. Modi wanted to demolish democracy, so I launched 'Save India Save Democracy',"Naidu told media in Amaravati where he protested against the I-T raids in AP.