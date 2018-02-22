CM Naidu says Anantpur Kia Motors plant will be largest in the world

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu while addressing a gathering at Framework Installation ceremony of Kia Motors in Anantapur district stated that the plant will be the largest Kia Motors plant in the world in the coming time. The South Korean automobile giant Kia motors is setting up its fifth manufacturing unit, and the first in India, in Andhra Pradesh. With an investment of Rs 13,000 crores, Kia is planning to manufacture 3 lakh vehicles per annum. This unit is expected to generate employment opportunities to 11,000 persons, including 4,000 direct jobs.