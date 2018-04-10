CM Naidu, Sadhguru inaugurate 'Happy Cities Summit 2018' in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day long 'Happy Cities Summit 2018' at a private convention center at Mangalagiri town in Amaravati. Around 1,000 delegates from India and abroad will take part in the Summit. "We have decided to make Amaravati as a blue-green city on top as a 'happy city'. Happiness is the index of people's satisfaction. Cities like, Singapore, Bhutan may be small countries, but the happiest ones. So I want Amaravati to be the happiest city in India," Naidu said while addressing the gathering. "This is first of its kind program in India. I thank Jaggi Vasudev for his presence. We have agreements with Singapore, Malaysia, UK, Bhutan and Finland for better development and growth," Naidu added. Further speaking on his vision for Andhra Pradesh, Naidu's vision is to make the state happiest one in India. "Decade ago, there were talks of development which began with smart cities after that most lovable cities and now it's time for happiness. Play, work, create wealth, go for innovations are the new mantra that we are striving for," Chief Minister stated. "We are constructing Amaravati as a people's capital. A balanced blend of welfare and development can make us happy. Technologies are available for develop secretariat. Our vision is to make AP the happiest state," Naidu asserted. Later Dr Cherukuri Sridhar, commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) demonstrated a presentation detailing the construction of Amaravati as a happy city. He explained how Amaravati is being built as an eco-friendly, blue-green and happy city.