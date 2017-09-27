CM Naidu offers prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga, prays for state's betterment

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offered prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga at Durga Temple in Vijayawada's Indrakeeladri. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also offered sacred clothing to the goddess on behalf of the state government for the betterment of the state. After taking blessing from goddess Durga, CM Naidu addressed the people and told them about the historical significance of the place. He said that Arjuna fought with demon and attained victory here on this hillock. Many kings like Krishnadevaraya prayed Goddess Durga and became victorious and this is one of the two Sakti Peethas in the state. CM Naidu prayed for students, for betterment of the state and to resolve state's water problem. He also took pledge for smart water grid, which would be beneficial for drinking and irrigation. The Kanaka Durga temple's Dussehra celebrations are very popular in South India and lakhs of devotees flock every year to offer their prayers.