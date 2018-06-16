CM Naidu offers Namaz to mark Eid-ul-Fitr

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offered Namaz at Gandhi Municipal stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday. Muslims all over the nation celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the two most of important festivals the Islamic calendar. Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was observed across India. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar. It also symbolises peace and brotherhood. On Eid, people wear new clothes and visit holy shrines to seek blessings of the divine.