CM Naidu meets Managing Director of Kia Motors, Indian industrialists

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Executive Director of Marketing of Asia Pulp and Paper Mr. Suresh Kilam, one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia spanning across Banking, Infrastructure, Agribusiness communications, Cooking oil, Palm oil, real estate and telecommunications. The company presented their requirement of a single site of 2,500 acres, to set up a plant for manufacturing 3 to 5 million tons of paper. The meeting was facilitated by Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, and the Chief Minister assured him of all the support required.CM Naidu also had a meeting with Kia Motors. After visiting the Real Time Governance State Centre in the Secretariat, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director of KIA Motors India visited the Chief Minister to invite him for a Framework Installation Ceremony of the KIA plant at the project site on February 22, 2018. The ceremony will mark a significant amount of progress since the signing of the MoU. It will be attended villagers who have given their land for the factory site in Penukonda, Anantapur and will be followed by a public meeting by the Chief Minister and other attending Ministers. The Chief Minister was very pleased with the pace of the progress, and said that he would like to see the first car soon. He also met officials from various cement companies regarding the pricing of cement for the Polavaram Project. The officials ensured that they will fully support the Government of AP and all the commitments will be fulfilled at the earliest. Following up with a bilateral meeting that took place in the World Economic Forum in Davos a fortnight ago, the Chief Minister met with officials of Bayer, a German multinational company and one of the oldest agro chemicals, crop sciences and pharmaceuticals company in the world.