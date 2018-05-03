CM Naidu meets Google VP Rajan Anandan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Managing Director and Vice President of Google India Rajan Anandan at state secretariat in Amaravati on Thursday. During the meeting, CM Naidu explained him, how the state of AP is using technology in governance and law and order maintenance. Vice President of Google India, Rajan Anandan said that they have developed "plus code system" for speedy delivery of emergency services. He also requested the Chief Minister to consider the chances of executing it as a pilot project in Andhra Pradesh. The CM accepted the proposal and suggested to interlink "plus code" to the present policies being followed in the state. CM Naidu said the state government is considering taking help from Google in bringing much more transparency. The CM added that YouTube channels for 33 departments in the government will be developed soon.