CM Naidu launches Hero Motors plant project, calls it historic day for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a Hero Motors plant project on Friday. The project will give a major boost to employment in AP. The Chief Minister addressed a meeting at the Madannapalem village after participating in the ground breaking ceremony, where the project will come up. He said, "This is a historic Day for Andhra Pradesh. Hero motors is coming to south India, it is a rare thing. Strong efforts have been made for this." Hero motors will be established for production of 5 lakh motorcycles by 2019 December. Its production will be doubled after the completion of the second unit in 2020. Its production will be further up to 18 lakh motorcycles by the year 2025. The total investment by the Hero Motors Company will be Rs 3,200 crore for the motorcycle manufacturing unit in AP.