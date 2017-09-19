CM Naidu joins Kailash Satyarthi's yatra against child trafficking, sexual abuse

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday participated in the Bharat Yatra, along with Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi in Kurnool. Launched by Satyarthi, the Bharat Yatra is aimed at creating awareness across India about child trafficking and sexual abuse, which according to him, has become a 'moral epidemic.' The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 11, entered Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh yesterday. Covering a distance of 11,000 km and traversing across the 22 states, it is schedule to culminate in an event in Delhi on October 16. Earlier, Satyarthi had expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Naidu, the State government, the district administration and all those who stood by the cause.