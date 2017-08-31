CM Naidu hails PV Sindhu for winning silver at World Badminton Championship

Renowned badminton player PV Sindhu on Wednesday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. She was accompanied by her Chief National Coach P. Gopichand. CM Chandrababu Naidu was happy and blessed Sindhu for her better performance in future and also wished luck for her service as a deputy collector. CM Naidu enquired about the Amaravati Badminton Academy, which will be established soon. PV Sindhu won silver medal after losing to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of the World Badminton Championship held at Glasgow.