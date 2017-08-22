CM Naidu expresses satisfaction over performance of helpline number introduced by state government

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asserted that providing good governance is the objective of his government. Naidu expressed satisfaction over the performance of helpline number introduced by the state government. Claimed it as first of its kind in India, the CM explained how it functions. "Whenever government plans or starts a new scheme, public feedback will be taken. Based on the feedback, required updates or changes will be done," he added. The State government implemented this system in few areas like sand regulation, liquor belt shops regulation, pensions at doorstep etc.