CM Naidu appeals 15th Finance Commission to accord special category status to AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the 15th finance commission members to accord special category status to the state. The CM made a presentation to the members in which he laid out issues concerning the state like continuation of revenue deficit grants, disaster relief for crop failures and grants for development of Amaravati and special assistance to backward districts and other infrastructure. In his report he said that Rs 1,09,023 cr is needed for developing infrastructure in state capital. He appealed to 15th finance commission to allot Rs 37,437 cr for providing infrastructure. Assuring positive help from the finance commission, 15th finance commission chairman NK Singh said that AP and India should grow together. He termed the CM as front runner in harnessing technology for development.