CM Naidu announces Rs 1500 pension to 5000 dappu artists

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended "Madiga Maha Bheri", a meeting of Madiga caste people. There were three key demands in today's meeting: 1. Strict implementation of GO No 25 for development of all sub sects in Madigas in all welfare schemes. 2. Attempts should be made for legalisation of SC classification in the Parliament. For that, the CM should take an all party delegation to Delhi. 3. The Madiga artisans who make chappals and Madiga artists who play Dappu (a dhol like instrument made of animal skin) be paid a pension of Rs 2000. In his speech CM Naidu talked about Dalita Tejam program which was started on 26 January and focuses on finding talented Dalit youth. "TDP stands by poor people. Most of the poor are SCs. In present budget we are allocating 9800 crores for the welfare of dalits," CM Naidu said. "Our government is encouraging dalits in education. Our NTR had started SC hostels for the first time in India. Under Ambedkar Overseas scheme, we are giving Rs 10 lakhs for abroad studies." "I announce ?1500 pension to 5000 dappu artists. Post bifurcation we are suffering a lot. That's why I started many welfare schemes for all sections of people."