CM Naidu administers polio drops to children

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu administered polio drops to children in Vijayawada on Sunday. The polio drops were given as part of 'Pulse Polio' programme. Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme was launched in India in 1995. With the global initiative of eradication of polio, the initiative was started with an objective of achieving hundred per cent coverage under Oral Polio Vaccine. Children in the age group of 0 to 5 years administered polio drops during National and Sub-national immunisation rounds (in high risk areas) every year. Polio is caused by a virus that may cause paralysis and is easily preventable by the polio vaccine. The Chief Minister administered polio drops after attending 'Surya Aaradhana' event at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. During the event, he remembered Sun God and asked participants to draw inspiration and discipline from him as Sun works round the clock. As part of Sun worship, CM Naidu offered 'arghyam' in Hindu tradition, asked 'dua' in Islamic tradition and also offered prayers as per Christianity.