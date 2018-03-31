CM N Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation for new bus plant of Ashok Leyland

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid foundation for new bus plant of Ashok Leyland. It will be the first plant of Ashok Leyland in the state. The plant is situated in Model Industrial Park, Mallavalli village in Krishna district. Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja, MD and CEO Vinod K Dasari attended the ceremony. Part of the fast upcoming manufacturing hub in Krishna district, the plant will be spread over 75 acres and will include latest technologies to deliver high quality standards. Once fully completed, the plant will be able to produce 4800 buses per annum. Further, a state of art learning centre and an advanced service training centre will also be setup. The plant will have the potential to employ over 5000 employees. AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Today is a landmark day for us. We are excited to have such an established company like Ashok Leyland setting up a factory in Andhra Pradesh. It is a key addition to our fast expanding manufacturing hub here. This factory will not only provide jobs to our youth but also help improve the skill level of our people in the state and overall economy of the region." While addressing the gathering, CM Naidu said, "Once industries were set up in Hyderabad. After bifurcation, many industrialists came forward to set up industries in the state." As part of that, people of Mallavalli came forward to give lands for industrial development. Farmers of Krishna district gave their lands for this industrial hub. "As many as 702 units will come here, providing 1 lakh jobs. We are developing AP as automobile hub, CM Naidu informed. Kia motors at Anantapuram, Ashok Leyland here and many big shot companies are being set up in different parts of the state," CM Naidu said. "We will make AP one of the top three states in India by 2022, top state in India by 2029 and top class state in the world by 2050, he said.