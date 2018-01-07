UP CM meets Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami at Adichunchanagiri Math in Bengaluru on Sunday. Talking to ANI, CM Yogi said, "Whenever I come to Karnataka, I make sure I visit Adichunchanagiri Math. Here, we have come with a purpose of seva." He added that the real meaning of Dharma is 'seva' (service). He also appreciated the initiative of the Math in spreading its service in the field of education, health and other fields not only in India but around the world. The CM has visited the Math to attend its programmes and from there he will take part in 'Parivartan yatra' of Bharatiya Janata Party and talk about political issues from that platform.