CM Mamata Banerjee calls BJP a 'hatred political communal syndicate'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with party MLAs, MPs and Ministers today. While addressing the meeting All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief called Bharatiya Janata Party a hatred political communal syndicate. She said, "BJP have thrown out the National Flag from the Government office in West Bengal, do you think they (BJP) is political party? Do you think they are moral of the country? It's a hatred political communal syndicate," she added.