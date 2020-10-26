CM Khattar sees Baroda bypoll as reflection of public opinion on his governance

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): In what could be seen as an attempt to put up a fight and win the upcoming Baroda bypoll in Haryana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on a spree to get former Congress leaders and dissidents into the party's fold.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday welcomed Jagbir Malik, a Congress worker. The Chief Minister said more would be joining in a day or two.

While introducing Malik, who is still a government employee and thus couldn't join the party but pledged support to BJP in Baroda bypoll, Khattar said that Malik's support will come handy in winning Baroda, an assembly constituency that BJP hasn't won even once.

"He is a teacher who has taught sportspersons and there are sportspersons who love him. This election should not be sacrificed at the altar of caste politics," said Khattar.

Khattar took the fight for single bypoll to the capital where he welcomed leaders from opposition camp into the party. However, he played it down by saying that the poll result will not affect the government.

BJP has fielded yet again Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutta.

Contesting against Dutt is Congress candidate Induraj Narwal. The bypoll has been necessitated due to the demise of sitting Congress MLA Krishna Hooda.

"This bypoll will not affect the government but it will be instrumental in knowing people's sentiments about the government. We are fighting the election on the issue of development. Those involved in corruption are pained by this and they started misguiding people. I want to appeal to Baroda people not to be misguided by them," said Khattar.

"Baroda hasn't ever been in BJP fold but there are many who are with us this election. I thank Jagbir Malik and welcome him into BJP. Malik has been under pressure from the other side but his love for the country. He has been helping us despite being in the other camp. He has helped me in my Karnal assembly election," the CM further stated.

Sources close to the CM said every vote counts in Baroda bypoll and those joining will influence the voters. Voting will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The party has hopes to register its maiden victory in the constituency this time.

"If Dutt wins, it would be the first time for BJP to win this seat in 70 years or since the seat came into existence. We have never won this seat. However, this time with development works done by the CM and candidature of Dutt, we hope to register our win," said Dushyant Gautam, national general secretary BJP, who too had campaigned on the seat. (ANI)