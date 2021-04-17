CM Kejriwal Holds Meet to Review Delhi’s COVID-19 Situation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meet with top officials on Saturday, 17 April, as the national capital sees a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases amidst a ferocious second wave of the infection in the country.

The meeting will also be attended by the Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in the capital, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The CM's office tweeted on Saturday:

In a different tweet, Kejriwal urged the people to stay indoors as the weekend curfew comes in effect.

"Due to coronavirus, there is a curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow. Please follow it. We all have to defeat Corona together," the APP leader wrote.

Delhi recorded the biggest single-day tally of 19,486 COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths on Friday ever since the pandemic began. The number of active cases in the city stands at 61,005.

Authorities on Friday had issued an order which "reiterated the guidelines of COVID-19 dead body management to ensure better management of dead bodies of COVID positive/suspect persons at the mortuaries of various hospitals" as the Capital’s health infrastructure and crematoriums were overburdened owing to the surge.

