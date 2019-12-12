CM Kamal Nath inaugurates All India Police Water Sports competition in Bhopal

Chief Minister Kamal Nath inaugurated the 19th All India Police Water Sports competition in Bhopal. Well-known national and international players will participate in the competition. There will be kayaking, canoeing and rowing events in the competition. The five-day competition will end on December 16. Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, chief minister said, "Police has the closest connection with the public and is the face of the administration. Police work has increased due to the use of technology. Discussion through information technology is also being done faster and better."