CM Gehlot inaugurates 8th Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the 8th Asian woman-Youth Handball championship-2019 at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Chief Minister also met the captains of the participating teams and wished them all the luck. Apart from India, teams from South Korea, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Nepal are participating in the Championship. Defending champion South Korea will lock horns with other team to save its title.

The previous edition of championship was held in 2017 at Jakarta in Indonesia.