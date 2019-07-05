CM Fadnavis lauds Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure push in Union Budget

While complementing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "visionary" union budget in the Parliament, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the Rs 100 lakh crore-push in country's infrastructure sector in the next five years, and said that the budget charted a roadmap to realise the goal of India becoming a five-trillion dollars economy by 2024. Fadnavis added that the budget presented by Sitharaman is more "inclusive" as it aims to transform "gaon, gareeb and kisaan".